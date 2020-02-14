Special floral delivery for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate your significant other and many people do that by sending flowers. It's one of the busiest days of the year for florists.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days of the year at Scott's Floral in Danville. Jim Minniti is one of eight delivery drivers.

"There's tons and tons of deliveries that need to be made," he said.

Jim let Newswatch 16 tag along on some of his deliveries. First, we stopped at Marks, McLaughlin, and Dennehy Law Firm in Danville. Three lucky ladies got flowers.

"Very nice, very nice. They're beautiful so we're surprised and we're happy," Beth Mingle said.

Jim loves seeing people's reactions.

"It's not too often you walk into somebody's home with a floral arrangement and they're not smiling," Jim said.

But as for this next delivery, two dozen black roses -- Jim was nervous to see the recipient's reaction. Luckily, she could not have been happier.

"I do believe there's nothing behind this other then I love black. Black is my favorite color. Anything I can get and own is black. I'm not in shock and they're beautiful!" Michelle Getkin said.

The big seller is as always red roses, but this year the new thing is Russian-cut roses.

"Has a lot of petal count to it but they're open. Years ago, I couldn't sell an open rose but now everyone wants an open rose," said Scott Edwards of Scott's Floral.

Edwards makes arrangements with everything. On this day, the team had to take extra precautions with the roses due to cold weather.

"Anything below 32 degrees, everything needs to be covered. I mean totally covered."