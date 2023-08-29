'Paws'ing to reflect at Geisinger

Geisinger employees got a treat Tuesday in the form of puppy love.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Naomi and Neccho are six-year-old Shih Tzu mixes and they are siblings. They're both up for adoption through Haven to Home Canine Rescue, but on this day they were at Geisinger Medical Center, spending time with employees.

"We've partnered with a dozen or more local shelters to try and get as many pups adopted as possible and to give our employees as much love as possible," Brittany Drumm said.

It's all part of Geisinger's "Paws to Reflect" program. Employees socialize with shelter dogs as a way to de-stress.

"Make sure that they're doing well, to prevent burnout, to keep everybody satisfied, taking the best care of our employees so we can take the best care of our patients," Drumm said.

Employees enjoyed the event. Lacey Hunter is a Neurophysiology Specialist and took a few minutes out of her day to play with the dogs.

"Working within the hospital especially with Covid, things have been stressful. So coming out here to relax and pet animals, I'm a huge animal lover, so it's a highlight of the day," Lacey Hunter said.

Haven to Home Canine Rescue does not have a shelter. It is all foster-based.

"Our goal is to get great exposure for these lovely dogs because they're not in a shelter where somebody can go visit them and see what they're like. They have to come to events like this to let people see how wonderful and great they are," Jamie Tegge said.

Organizers say several adoptions have come out of these events.

If you are interested in meeting Naomi, Neccho or any of their friends click here.