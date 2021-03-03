Changes coming to the Montour Power Plant

As the Montour Power Plant transitions from coal to gas, its efforts are being made to help preserve the land surrounding it.

WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — The Montour Area Recreation Commission estimates that around 90,000 people visited the Montour Preserve last year.

That includes Debbie Kingland and her family from Bloomsburg.

"Love the trails and the birds and the lake here. It's just so tranquil and a nice place to get her outside," Kingland said.

Talen Energy has owned the Montour Preserve and the Montour Steam Electric Station power plant since 2015 and is in the process of phasing out the coal-fired plant.

Earlier this week, Talen Energy signed an agreement with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeepers Association to settle an issue with coal ash storage at the power plant.

"The agreement was they'll do a series of mitigation measures to address the issue at the plant. One of the measures that they'll do is donate the Montour Preserve to a nonprofit or governmental entity once the coal plant ceases operations," Bob Stoudt said.

This ensures the Montour Preserve will be protected for many years to come.

"Now we can go to any potential donors and say, 'Look, when it's all said and done, this will be a public-accessible site. It will be a park of some sort. Your investment today allows us to maintain and keep this place great for the long term,'" Stoudt said.

People we spoke with are happy things are moving in the right direction with the Montour Preserve.

"That's awesome. We're happy about it," Kingland said. "It would have been a tremendous loss if they would have had to close this down."