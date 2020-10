Police say the victim was taken to the hospital.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was shot Monday night at a motel in Monroe County.

According to police on scene, it happened around 8:00 at the Casino Motel along Route 611 in Parade Township.

Officers say one woman was shot and taken to the hospital.

So far no word on a suspect or what lead up to the shooting.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene.