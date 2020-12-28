Woman killed in crash caused by gas explosion

The incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 25 in the early morning.

A natural gas explosion may have caused a deadly crash in the Poconos on Christmas Day.

UGI crews were working on Route 314 in the Swiftwater area on Monday where the blast and crash happened.

The Monroe County Coroner says a woman from New York died at the hospital and three other people in her vehicle were injured.

He says it appears the blast caused the car to roll over an embankment.

A neighbor tells us, initially, she didn't know what had happened.

"Originally we thought that the trench opened up from all the water. Because there was so much flooding, there was so much wind and rain, and ice and water, sometimes those things happen. But it wasn't until we saw UGI and saw UGI keep coming back and then heard the information on the scanner. That's how we found out what it was," said Kate Lee of Pocono Township.

UGI says when their crews arrived early Friday, natural gas was blowing from a main.