West End Fair in Gilbert underway

Things are drying out after all the rain and fair-goers are enjoying the sunshine.

GILBERT, Pa. — It's been a soggy start to the West End fair in Monroe County but on Tuesday, there was a lot of sunshine.

The start of this annual fair was a wet one. Tropical Storm Henri also created some flooding issues between Sunday and Monday but the mess has been sopped up for the most part.

The rainy start to the West End Fair in Gilbert was upsetting to those who rely on it as a fundraiser.

Like most events last year, the fair was canceled because of the pandemic. But now that the water has been drained and it's time to get people back onto the rides and in line for some fair favorites.

There will be live music, a demolition derby, and so much more for the family to enjoy.

The West End Fair runs through Saturday. Fair directors wanted to is that the rodeo planned for Saturday night is still on. If you're looking to catch a show it starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.