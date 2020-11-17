Tree farms getting ready for the holiday season

A Christmas tree farm in Carbon County is getting ready to welcome guests this upcoming weekend.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — There's no shortage of Christmas trees at Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Mahoning Township. Farmers are gearing up for a busy holiday season.

"The weather has been cooperating with us. It's been great. We are going to be opening up for choose and cut this coming weekend, the 21st," said Chris Botek, Crystal Spring Tree Farm.

If you don't want to cut down your own tree, dozens and dozens of live trees have already been cut and wrapped, ready for customers who want to grab and go.

Chris Botek owns the farm and says the next few weeks are going to be very busy.

"I started opening the week before Thanksgiving. It helps us get ready. It gives us a little bit of a buffer. The following weekend is pretty busy. The weekend after Thanksgiving is very busy. The following weekend is probably our busiest, too," said Botek.

Like everything else these days, customers should be aware of safety precautions at the farm because of the pandemic.

There are signs up at the tree farm reminding people to social distance and wear a mask. But with more than 200 acres, there's plenty of space for people to roam safely.

'I am so spread out. I have a lot of areas here. I am not selling trees out of a condensed area," said Botek. "I have 200 acres that people can walk around. There's no reason why anyone will be crowded."