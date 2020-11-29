Travelers hit the road after Thanksgiving

Newswatch 16 stopped by the rest area at the Delaware Water Gap and spoke to travelers taking extra precautions.

Sunday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days since the pandemic began as people return home following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Last week, state officials issued new orders for those visiting Pennsylvania or returning home from visiting another state.

Pennsylvanians visiting other states are required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their return or to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival back home.

"We bring our own food, we don't go out to restaurants, we don't go to a bar, you know - just wait until it's all over," said Peggy Chybinski.