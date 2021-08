A helicopter was called in after a crash involving a tractor in Monroe County Tuesday night.

GILBERT, Pa. — State police say an SUV rear-ended the farm tractor on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township near Gilbert around 11 Tuesday night.

The driver of the tractor, Dalton Davidson from Saylorsburg, was thrown off and had to be flown to the hospital.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV were also hurt.