Tourism making a comeback in the Poconos

Over the past month, you may have noticed an increased amount of traffic in the Poconos. That's because more people are starting to travel.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The hustle and bustle of the Poconos is back after being mostly closed for nearly four months because of the coronavirus.

Since this region moved into the green phase on June 19, the visitors bureau says it's estimated between 1.5 million to 2 million people have visited the Poconos, and that number is expected to go up.

"We have seen demand come back, very, very nicely. And that was one thing we weren't sure of, you know how that ramp-up would be," said Chris Barrett, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau president and CEO.

On average, the Poconos generate $4.2 billion in economic benefit and host 29 million people a year. That's roughly the entire population of Texas visiting once a year.

According to the bureau's research, during times like these more people would rather drive 100 to 200 miles from where they live, as opposed to flying.

"Usually, when there is some type if economic slowdown, drive-to destinations which the Poconos, the Poconos is, tends to do better," said Barrett.

The visitors bureau also launched a campaign called the Pocono Promise. It protects the health, safety, and wellbeing of employees and customers.

"The second piece of that is there is a process and that is, we ask our guests to do the same thing," said Barrett. "To take responsibility for visiting us, to mask up, to social distancing, to practice proper hygiene, and to mitigate. Take that responsibility to mitigate just as the property they're visiting as well."

As of now, close to 300 businesses have voluntarily signed up for Pocono Promise.