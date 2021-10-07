Tobyhanna Elementary unveils historical marker

The school was given the marker for its commitment to education.

POCONO PINES, Pa. — On Thursday, Tobyhanna Elementary Center students and teachers gathered in the parking lot and watched as a new Tobyhanna Township historical marker was unveiled.

The school was given the marker for its commitment to education. It was all done in honor of Judi Leiding's mother Edna Bonzer.

"My mother was a teacher here for many years and then she volunteered until she was 88," Leiding said.

Tobyhanna Township has a program that places roadside historical markers throughout the township.

Leiding and a few others from the township worked together to get one placed at the elementary school near Mount Pocono.

There's a code on the roadside marker and by scanning it with a smartphone, you can trace the history of various schools that were once located on the property.

"I believe the historic nature of our landmark is that we've had a school on this property since 1899 for over 100 years, which makes the school very special," said Tobyhanna Elementary Principal Anastasia D'Angelo

This is the 29th historical marker to be placed in Tobyhanna Township. District officials are thrilled to have it here.

Pocono Mountain Superintendent Elizabeth Robison started her career at the elementary center and remembers Bonzer fondly. She thinks this is a great tribute to her and an excellent addition to the school.

"It's permanent and it's something that we can always remember. It's just quite an honor to have this posted here at Tobyhanna Elementary Center," said Robison