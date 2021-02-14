Take a 'pizza' my heart in Monroe County

If you're looking for a cheesy way to celebrate Valentine's Day, why not try a pizza?

If you're looking for a cheesy way to say "I love you" to your valentine this year, why not try a pizza?

Kasa's Pizza along Paradise Valley Road near Cresco is among the restaurants serving heart-shaped pizzas on Sunday.

Customers came in for a pie with their sweetheart's favorite toppings as a way to celebrate the holiday.

"We took a lot of preorders for Saturday, people that couldn't make it on Sunday or they had other plans. families taking it home for the kids, pretty special for the kids. They get the pizza, the strawberries, and the cheesecake," said owner Dave Buchter.