Suspect torches potato chips in Monroe County store

After setting fire to potato chips inside a Turkey Hill near East Stroudsburg, the person took off. Troopers are asking for your help.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Troopers are looking for the person who torched a display rack of potato chips, causing thousands of dollars in damage to a store in Monroe County.

It happened inside a Turkey Hill store on Winona Falls Road in Middle Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg, on Thursday.

Police said the person seen on a security camera walked into the store, lit a display rack of potato chips on fire, and then left. The fire spread throughout the aisle of the store, causing approximately $5,000 worth of damage.

A store worker put the fire out before it was able to spread any further.

Anyone with information on the person's identity is encouraged to contact Trooper Zachary Martini, PSP fire marshal, at 570-459-3890.

Credit: WNEP
Security camera image