Suspect torches potato chips in Monroe County store

After setting fire to potato chips inside a Turkey Hill near East Stroudsburg, the person took off. Troopers are asking for your help.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Troopers are looking for the person who torched a display rack of potato chips, causing thousands of dollars in damage to a store in Monroe County.

It happened inside a Turkey Hill store on Winona Falls Road in Middle Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg, on Thursday.

Police said the person seen on a security camera walked into the store, lit a display rack of potato chips on fire, and then left. The fire spread throughout the aisle of the store, causing approximately $5,000 worth of damage.

A store worker put the fire out before it was able to spread any further.