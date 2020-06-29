Rough summer for fairs in our area

Some other fairs in our area will not go on as planned this year. The West End Fair in Monroe County is one of them and for vendors, it's another blow.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The West End Fair in Gilbert is a week-long event that brings thousands of people and lots of money into a part of Monroe County.

The COVID-19 crisis canceled this year's plans and that's bad news for the West End Fire Company and others who rely on the event for fundraising.

"It hurts when it comes to buying equipment and giving the guys gear, firefighters gear to do what they have to do and help the community," said Bill Koehler of the West End Fire Company.

Borger Farms always sets up a stand at the West End Fair.

Jeffrey Borger spoke with Newswatch 16 by phone and says his family relies on the extra income, but looking at the situation it's better to cancel than risk the health and safety of others.

"Well it's somewhat sad but we don't know if it's a good thing or bad thing at this point because you have all the expenses," said Borger.

"To put into it and get it ready and not knowing what kind of turnout of people you're going to have."

Directors at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish near Brodheadsville say the cancellation is sad for everyone.

"We have other churches that surround us that we know and the fire companies and the high school that rely heavily on that funding," said Margarete Lafiura of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish.

"It's going to be a tough time, it's going to be a tough time for a lot of the community."

There is a little light at the end of the tunnel.

This Friday, there are plans for a West End Celebration Fest at the Fairgrounds.

Pam Borger is a Fair director and President of the Western Pocono Women's Club, the club sells strawberry shortcakes at the fair each year.

She hopes this smaller event will help.

"Obviously it's not going to be the same amount of money that we would get if we had a week of the fair but it's something," said Pam Borger.

Again, the West End Celebration Fest is on Friday with a rain date scheduled for Sunday.

It will run from 4 pm to 9 pm.