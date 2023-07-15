Quiet Valley Farms in Monroe County celebrates 60 years

The farm welcomes visitors to take a step back in time.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A farm in Monroe County taught its community about simpler times on Saturday - while celebrating a major milestone.



It's a step back in time at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm in Hamilton Township, near Stroudsburg.



"My mom's dream was always to start a museum where they could show how the ordinary common family lived on a humble farm, instead of museums that showed how the rich and famous lived," said Sue Oiler, the co-founder of Quiet Valley.

That dream became a reality on July 13, 1963, for Sue Oiler's mom, after the family purchased the land.

Now - Quiet Valley is celebrating its 60th anniversary of showcasing life on the farm in the 1900s.

Around the farm, you'll find volunteers tending to the animals in the barn, baking bread, and making items by hand.



"I think it is very valuable more than ever as technology advances and things happen I think going back to our roots is more important than ever," said Carlena Back, a member of the Quiet Valley Board of Directors.

Oiler says for the first eight years, the farm was private - then they gathered enough support to open it to the public.

Visitors told Newswatch 16 that many of them came to Quiet Valley when they were children, and now they're sharing this history with their own children.



"It's amazing that it lasted this long it brings back the word of legacy and heritage and how you can share a moment of the past even in the future with your children," said David Hagstrand of East Stroudsburg.

Oiler hopes it will continue for another 60 years.



"It's pretty exciting to me when a family has come to visit and when they leave they look to me and say thank you to your family for preserving this it's so wonderful to go back in time to spend a day, we really feel like we experienced the past," said Oiler.

The farm is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.