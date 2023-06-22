Pocono engines heading to Philly

The dryer that is used to dry the racetrack is heading down to assist on I-95.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONG POND, Pa. — A group from Pocono Raceway in Monroe County is taking a jet dryer to Philadelphia to help with the Interstate 95 construction project.

The jet engine dryer is attached to the back of a heavy-duty pickup truck.

Officials say the gas-powered engine blows very hot air.

Typically, the engine is used at the Tricky Triangle to dry the track for NASCAR races.

The team will be on standby if needed to help dry the road in order for line painting along the temporary fix on I-95.

Raceway officials say they will be in Philadelphia until the job is complete.