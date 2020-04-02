Police chief turned chef in the Poconos

After seven years, a police chief is trading his badge for a chef's hat.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — For seven years, Kurt Cumming was the police chief at A Pocono Country Place in Tobyhanna Township.

"We always joke around if you take the I out of chief, you get chef. So I took the I out and put the I into me," said Kurt Cummings.

But recently, he traded his badge for a long-time dream: his own restaurant.

"Each time that I set out to do it, the first time I left my job and became chief of a Pocono Country Place. Two years after that, I was going to do it again, and I got talked into running for magistrate. Then I said, 'OK, I'll do that,' and when I was going to open the restaurant again, two years after that, I got talked into running for sheriff," said Cummings.

Wingz and a Prayer is now open along Route 940 near Mount Pocono.

The place has everything from chicken and turkey wings with all kinds of sauces, specialty sides, and more.

Joleta Barber from Tobyhanna stopped by for lunch.

"I have some turkey wings here with habanero sauce. I got some chicken wings as well. I also got some macaroni and cheese, and I'm going to take it back to work and tear it up," said Barber.

Kurt opened his chicken wing restaurant over the weekend, the same day he left his post at A Pocono Country Place. Business was so good, Kurt says he sold out of everything.

"That's what it's all about. There is no spirit or soul in food, but when I cook, or we cook, we put our spirit and soul into it, and that is my intentions," said Cummings.

"Wingz and a Prayer" is also looking to hire. Kurt needs a cashier and kitchen help.