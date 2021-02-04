PMVB needs volunteers for spring cleanup

Winter has left behind a trashy mess in many places. In the Pocono Mountains, the visitors bureau is doing something about it.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The rattling sound of plastic on the ground is not the sound of spring that people want to hear in the Poconos.

But trash is everywhere and the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is getting ready to pick it up.

"Snow is melting but it's revealing a really ugly sight. There's a lot of trash on the roads, highways, and back roads alike. The visitor's bureau wanted to help do something about it so we organized Pick Up the Poconos Spring Cleanup. It's in honor of Earth Day," said Brianna Strunk, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

There are a few cleanup locations that volunteers can choose from:

Stroudsburg, Jim Thorpe, Hawley, Milford, and Honesdale.

Visitor centers in each borough will serve as the meeting points.

Volunteers can pick up trash bags, gloves, vests, and other supplies.

"We are just really hoping to make a dent in all the litter that is on the roadways. Waste Authority tells us this year is going to be really bad for trash. One of the reasons why is because cleanup groups who would usually go and clean up the roads have not been able to operate because of the pandemic so we really need all the help we can," said Strunk.

Business owners on Main Street are thrilled to learn a little spring cleaning is on the way. Especially as more people start to hit the downtown.

"Sometimes you can see that there's a lot of garbage on Main Street. If they come and clean it up it will look prettier especially with all the flowers out. It's going to look good," said Paula Fitzpatrick, Fitzpatrick's Irish Shop.

The event is part of the visitor's bureau "Pick Up the Poconos" campaign.

The deadline to sign up is Monday, April 19, 2021, by 5 p.m.

Cleanup day is April 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.