Pleasant Valley Manor rolling out COVID-19 vaccine this month

The nursing home was hit hard by the pandemic in the spring. It will hold its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on January 21.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The light at the end of the tunnel is becoming more visible for residents and staff members at Pleasant Valley Manor near Stroudsburg.

Last Thursday, the nursing home was notified it would be getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine later this month.

"We received word from Walgreens that we are going to be on their schedule for three vaccination clinics, which we will be holding in our main activities room, for both staff and residents. The first clinic will begin on January 21," said Drew Lutton, Pleasant Valley Manor administrator.

The manor is home to about 98 residents and more than 150 staff members.

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given 21 days apart.

"The aim is to get residents first and foremost in the first clinic, and then as many of the staff members as we can. The second clinic will be the second shot for those individuals at the first clinic and the first shots for the next group. That will be completed with the third clinic on March 4," said Lutton.

Newswatch 16 did a story with the manor back in the spring when COVID-19 cases were running rampant inside. Directors tell Newswatch 16 this is certainly a time they've been waiting for.

In March, dozens of residents tested positive for the virus, and at least seven passed away.

Lutton tells Newswatch 16, the manor has been able to keep exposure to the virus low.

"We did not have any COVIDs for nearly three months until last week. We had a couple of staffers from an agency trigger, they work for our rehab department and are here day in and day out, so we consider them staff. They triggered, two triggered off-site, and one triggered a test on-site, but we did all the contact tracing, and so far, we are doing OK with that," said Lutton.