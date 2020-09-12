Sign up for online fitness classes in the Poconos

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, a gym in Monroe County is making sure its members have a way to stay healthy at home.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There were only a few people working out inside the Pocono Family YMCA on Main Street in Stroudsburg when Newswatch 16 was there. Steve Houloose from East Stroudsburg was one of them.

"It's a little lonely here. It was always nice to have classes full and people coming in and out," Houloose said.

Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Pocono Family YMCA has decided to tweak its in-person group fitness classes. The workouts are being streamed online instead.

Fernanda Urgelles is a fitness instructor. She's teaching virtual Zumba classes.

"I think during the winter, and until the scale of the pandemic is controlled, this is the way to go. It's still fun. We are still seeing each other. I am able to see you guys dancing with me. We will have the music, and you'll get the workout and exercise that we all need," said Urgelles.

Steffanie Bush is co-director of operations at the facility. She says that while people can use workout machines and the pool individually, group workouts pose too high a risk for members. Virtual classes started just this week.

"With the rise in cases across the county, and even in New Jersey which is right next door, we made the decision to lead the way and try to protect our community, and kind of move everyone to virtual so that way you can safely exercise and get moving in the house and stay connected to the community," Bush said.

While members appreciate the virtual classes, they cannot wait for the day they can be back inside with all their friends.

"My biggest hope is that once this is over and they no longer need virtual classes, that all of those people come back," Houloose said.

Members can view classes online using Google Meet or Facebook Live.