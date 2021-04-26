Move Over Law in effect Tuesday in Pennsylvania

Drivers must move over to the next lane or slow down significantly if an emergency vehicle is stopped on the shoulder.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's new Move Over Law goes into effect Tuesday morning and will mean stricter penalties for those in violation.

Police vehicles, fire trucks, and tow trucks are some vehicles drivers should look out for.

The law has been around for years, but authorities say new additions are being made.

"First offense now is $500, second is $1,000, third and subsequent offense is $2,000, plus a third and subsequent offense can result in a 90-day license suspension, so yes, quite heftier fines in regard to that," said Trooper David Peters

If you can't move over, you'll now be required to turn on your flashers and slow down to 20 miles under the posted speed limit.

Trooper Peters says observation by police at emergency scenes will be key to enforcing the law.

Newswatch 16 asked drivers if they realized the new law goes into effect and what they think about the increased fines.

"I did not. I do it out of practice anyway, but I think it's a great idea," said Carol Turcotte, from Cresco, who drives the interstates often. "It's important to travel safely and watch out for those who are pulled over or broken down. I think it has to be enforced, or people will not abide by the rules," said Turcotte.

Eric Siegel from New York State passes through Pennsylvania often.

"In New York, there were big signs when the law first started off, like you should move over, but like, if someone is pulled over, why wouldn't you move over? They have to get out of their cars and walk into the lane. They could get hit by a car or something. I think this is a good idea," said Siegel.