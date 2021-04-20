Mayor marries many in Monroe County

The Mayor of Stroudsburg says she's married close to 60 couples since January as people struggle to find safe ways to exchange vows during the pandemic.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On a perfect April day, on Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg, Zhe and Brian from Bartonsville exchanged vows, rings, and made a promise to one another.

"You know with COVID, there's a lot of concerns with my family about large gatherings and stuff like that, so we decided to do it in front of the courthouse," said groom Brian Lam.

The couple has family out of the area, and instead of waiting for COVID-19 to pass, they decided this was the safest way to tie the knot.

"I feel happy. It's a great day outside, and to be able to share the news with you guys, the way people are living in America right now, this is really great," said bride Zhe Lam.

This couple is one of more than 50 others that Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst has married since January.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania allows mayors to perform marriage ceremonies.

Mayor Probst says that on some days, she officiates up to four ceremonies.

"Typically, in a year, I would maybe marry 40 people, maybe 50. Even when COVID hit, I was still around 40. I really feel like this year, people were waiting just to see what was going to happen. Was COVID going to end, and now they are just tying the knot? I have done over 50 weddings since January. It's been crazy," said Mayor Probst.

While the newlyweds wished they were able to have a traditional wedding and reception, this was a perfect spring ceremony, with flowers in bloom all around them and this reporter posing as a photographer, able to capture each moment.

"I kind of like the two-person idea for the wedding. It was nice and simple," said Brian Lam.

"Maybe after this, we will have the party and hope everything will be better soon," said Zhe Lam.