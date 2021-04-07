Locals compete in national hot dog eating contest

Two Monroe County residents ate their way through Nathan's hot dog contest on Coney Island.

George Chiger of Pocono Pines competed in the competition but was taken down by the favorite, Joey Chestnut.

Chestnut put down 76 hot dogs and buns, breaking his 20-21 record of 75.

On the women's side, another local held her own in the hot dog eating competition, Larell Marie Mele of Long Pond.

Larell was able to finish 18.75 hot dogs and buns and pulled off 3rd place.