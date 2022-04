The house on Doe Drive in the Emerald Lakes development caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — Fire gutted a home in Monroe County early Thursday.

Crews were called to Doe Drive in the Emerald Lakes development in Pocono Township around 5:30 a.m.

No one was home at the time.

A fire marshal has been called in to look for the cause.