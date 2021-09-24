Health systems ready to give boosters

Those eligible for the extra dose will be given it once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The CDC says these people should get a third Pfizer shot:

If you're 65 and older and a resident of long-term care settings.

If you're between the ages of 50 and 64 and have underlying medical conditions.

The following may get a shot:

People 18 or older with underlying conditions.

Workers 18 and older, who are at increased risk of COVID exposure because of their jobs.

Lehigh Valley Health Network already has fully vaccinated people calling for the booster, those next eligible for this next round of vaccinations.

Dr. Alex Benjamin is the Chief Infection Control Officer.

He believes the process to get the booster will be a lot smoother this time around.

"If you go back to the beginning of this year you know when the vaccine was limited, it really was crucial that people scheduled so that we could control the inventory and know they were before...exactly how much we had to give out. this time I think you know the fact that we're going to allow... you know people to just walk into a clinic when they have time, I think that's huge for people," said Dr. Alex Benjamin, LVHN Chief Infection Control Officer.

In addition to walking in a clinic, you can also go online or call to schedule an appointment or use the MyLVHN, patient portal.

Those eligible for the extra dose will be given it once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

"The side effect profile is very similar to what we saw after first and second doses. It's not more frequent, it's not more severe. They seem to be in the same portions," said Dr. Benjamin.

As of now, boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have not been considered.

Nor do doctors know if it's safe or effective to mix-and-match the shots.

Health professionals say while there are booster recommendations for those that are high risk, people need to get vaccinated.

"Really what we want to focus on is making sure people who have not gotten vaccinated yet, that it does provide you with protection," Dr. Benjamin."You know it does a great job of keeping people out of the hospital and it certainly works to prevent mortality from COVID."