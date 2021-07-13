Happy 100th Birthday, Claire Carey

A woman from the Poconos celebrated a milestone birthday today at Pleasant Valley Manor near Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Here she comes like Miss America. Claire Carey is a century old and ready to party with balloons on her chair and a floppy hat on her head.

Claire is a resident at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township, near Stroudsburg.

Family and friends from all over were happy to be able to celebrate this milestone birthday with her.

"She's just a sweet lady. Her motto is to have a couple of glasses of wine at night, and she did. She's just a fabulous lady, and she's been through a lot with COVID, so yeah," said her daughter Robin Carey.

Even at 100, Claire still can crack some jokes. Just ask her children.

"She said she wanted to go to a strip club for her birthday, for her 100th birthday," said Carey.

Why a strip club?

"Oh, I don't know. She's, she's very outgoing and charming."

"I told everyone we were coming here. We are from Vermont. I said we are going to a big shindig, mom is 100, and we had to tell her after the last big shindig, no more dancing on the table! You have to keep your feet on the ground," said her son Robert Carey.

Claire enjoyed a bubbly glass while singing happy birthday and was smiling ear to ear, opening presents, including the Vera Wang pajama set she specifically asked for, and reading her cards.

Grateful for the celebration all for her.

"Yes, it's nice to be here," said Claire Carey.