Gun sales on the rise again

Gun sales in Pennsylvania have been on the rise since the pandemic hit. With the results of the election in doubt, a new fear is causing sales to surge again.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The gun counter at Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitters in Stroudsburg has been busy lately. Cases of ammunition and guns of all types are being sold.

But this isn't new for the outdoor sporting store.

"The pandemic has created a surge for us in sales. People are a little uneasy about things, just don't know what will happen next, and people want something for protection," said owner Jere Dunkelberger.

While it is true that the pandemic caused a surge in sales, other gun retailers believe the most recent rise is because of fears related to the presidential election.

"Biden getting into office, and what's also worse is that was potentially looking at a Democratically-run Senate and House, and especially with Kamala Harris being his vice president, yes people are absolutely scared," said Michael Conforti, the owner of Pocono Mountain Firearms.

Some customers agree. They believe a Democrat in the White House may add more limitations on gun ownership.

"I'm expecting restrictions, more accountability as far as registration, and possibly even some kind of insurances, and I think that's a major concern for every gun owner out there," said Mark Huppe from Stroudsburg.

Just like Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitter, at Pocono Mountain Firearms sales are on the rise. The owner says things like handguns and ammo are hard to come by.

"Everything is still going out as soon as it comes in, but now we have another issue of extreme product shortage, and that's in both guns and ammunition, and we are constantly hunting to try and find a product at this point, especially ammunition," said Conforti.