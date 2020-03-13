Grocery store deliveries in high demand amid Coronavirus concerns

Grocery store at-home deliveries are up as coronavirus concerns continue.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — The "Shop from Home" cart line was jammed on Friday at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville.

"It's a little crazy. We are getting through it," said Margaret Longyhore, Kinsley's ShopRite.

A lot of people are opting to order groceries online amid coronavirus concerns. Some have bags dropped off at home, others pick up curbside.

"Nope, nope not going in the store. All from home. I don't want to go into the store," said Judith Walter, Effort.

Chris Kinsley is the general manager of the store. The last few days have been like preparing for a blizzard with no end in sight.

"It's been quite interesting. A little crazy. We are doing the best we can do and try to take care of the customers with what product we have," said Kinsley.

The demand for online shopping services is at an all-time high. It doubled in the last few days.

The store has implemented a "drop at your door" service for delivery orders. Drivers call customers ahead of delivery, ring the doorbell, and leave groceries at the door.

"I mean we got to keep our associates safe and our customers," said Kinsley.

Not only is Kinsley's having a hard time keeping up with deliveries, but it's also having a hard time keeping certain items on the shelf.

Joyce Sitko from Albrightsville usually does her shopping at the end of the week.

"This is crazy! I think people are going nuts," said Sitko.

Kidding aside, Sitko isn't surprised to see shelves empty and hear more deliveries going out. For her, the fewer people in the store, the better.

"You don't want to take any chances. I shouldn't because I have diabetes and other things wrong. I am more susceptible to getting. I am not going to hide in my house, I can't," said Sitko.

Managers say they will continue to monitor new information about the virus.