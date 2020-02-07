Drivers heading out for long holiday weekend

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — People are already hitting the road for the long holiday weekend.
We spoke with a driver at a rest area in Monroe County who says she came to Pennsylvania because much of New Jersey is still shut down.
"Because everything is shut down by us, so we came where its open. We heard that Pennsylvania opened up already and I see that they did, so yeah, we came up for the weekend. Actually, we've been here for a week but we're staying through the weekend," Jowita Jablonska said.
AAA expects travel to be down about 15 percent this summer because of the pandemic and the economy. That's the sharpest decline since 2009.