Folks enjoy the warm sun in October

Dozens of people hit the trails, the water, and park benches to soak up the sun.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Thursday was an exceptionally warm day for October as the sun was beaming at Tobyhanna State Park in Monroe County.

Dozens of people hit the trails for a walk or hike, the picnic benches to eat lunch, and even the lake for some kayaking.

"We're riding around on all the hills around Tobyhanna; it's absolutely fantastic. Once we get done here, we're going to go have a bite to eat, maybe a cold beer, and then we're off to fish," said Bill Conway from Garfield, New Jersey.

"This is a perfect day to go fishing. I heard that they were supposed to stock the ponds a couple of weeks ago. Thought maybe we could get lucky, which we didn't, and if not, we'd go for a hike. It's just a beautiful day, beautiful," said Gail Thwett from Tannersville.

Many people tell Newswatch 16 they're enjoying every little last bit of the warm weather. Others say, regardless of the season, they're always out enjoying nature.

"As the weather gets colder, I dress warmer. If there's snow, I wear snow boots, hats, jacket, and gloves. Were fortunate enough to have these beautiful parks in Pennsylvania, so I take advantage of it," said Carl Adamczak from Lake Wallenpaupack.

Other folks were bird watching and spotted a bald eagle.