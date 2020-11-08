Folks beat the heat in Monroe County

Temperatures were in the 90s Tuesday, and many people were looking to stay cool.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — On a float, hanging out in the shade, or just putting your feet in the water, that's what many people at the Tobyhanna State Park beach in Coolbaugh Township, did to try and stay cool.

"We came to enjoy the lake, and the sand and the beach, and just the weather. We lucked out and got such a beautiful day, so why not take advantage of it?" said Keisha Hutton from Mount Vernon, New York.

"Absolutely here to beat the heat," said Michael Reardon, from Mount Pocono. "I'll jump in the lake, it's very refreshing."

If you speak to those who are visiting the beach near Tobyhanna, they will tell there is some much to do,

"Swimming, playing volleyball, kicking balls, sitting outside," said Theo Kelly from Delaware County.

For others, getting out means a lot more than just soaking up the sun.

"We just want to break up the routine of being quarantined at home, staying at home, working from home. It feels good to get out, change the atmosphere a little bit and enjoy the outdoors," said Joe Hutton from Mount Vernon, New York.

Now many people we spoke with say they're on vacation right now, and they tell Newswatch 16 they've had to alter their plans many times because of the pandemic.

"We jump on a plane the first chance we get, so this is new for us and it's, it's really exciting seeing what this county has to offer," said Keisha Hutton.