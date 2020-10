Officials say the fire started in the boiler.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A boiler is to blame for the fire that damaged a home in Monroe County.

The flames sparked around 8:00 Thursday morning along Secor Street in East Stroudsburg.

The homeowners noticed smoke coming out of their air ducts and called 911.

Turns out, a fire started in the boiler and the flames spread to the back of the home.