Fewer people traveling this Thanksgiving

A new AAA survey shows many people from Pennsylvania and surrounding states will not be traveling for Thanksgiving.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The open road is, well, open.

Normally the rest stop off Interstate 80 near Tannersville is bustling with people traveling to see family for Thanksgiving.

But this year is far from normal.

According to a AAA survey, a lot of residents from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware will not be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A few people did hit the road to see family, like Vince Smith from Ohio.

"My daughter is a nurse and works from home. Her husband is in the military, so they are pretty confined on a base. I have been, too, pretty much. You're the closest I've been to anybody," said Smith.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends that people not see relatives outside of their households for the holiday.

Salih Hot has a house in Scranton and New Jersey. He's headed back to the Garden State for the holiday and was surprised to see how many cars weren't on the road.

"It's really, really light. Really light. I am enjoying this traveling anyway," said Salih Hot.

According to AAA, 40 percent of people claim they are not traveling because of COVID-19. That other 60 percent had no plans to travel this Thanksgiving anyway.

Margaret Sweeney from Cortland canceled plans to go to California to see her daughter.

"It wasn't the socially responsible thing to do, so I am taking a road trip instead of an airplane," said Sweeney.