Feel the need for speed? Check out the Great Pocono Raceway Air Show this weekend

There will be lots of aerial thrills in the Poconos Saturday and Sunday in the skies above Pocono Raceway.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport is hopping on Friday as dozens of pilots and fighter jets practice for a huge airshow in our area this weekend.

The event in Monroe County was last held in 2019.

Ticketing Information:

Parking is $10 per vehicle or $20 for RVs. Only cash will be accepted for parking.

Adult event tickets for the event start at $20.

Event tickets for kids, ages 12 and under, are $10.

All airshow tickets will be delivered by email or mobile ticket delivery. Please purchase tickets ahead of time to avoid potential long ticketing lines on the event days.

Event Times:

Parking lots opening time: 10 a.m.

Fan fair, midways, and grandstand gates opening time: 11 a.m.

Airshow program start time: 1 p.m.

Airshow program end time: 3:30 p.m. (approximately.)

Performer Details:

United States Air Force Thunderbirds: They will perform approximately 30 precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the capabilities of Air Force high performance, F-16 Fighting Falcons. The squadron exhibits the professional qualities the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain, and support these aircraft.

Geico Skytypers Air Show Team: Six WWII-era aircraft, including the North American SNJ and the T-6 Texan variant. The team performs a low-level, precision demonstration that features maneuvers and tactics flown by the United States military. In addition to air show performances, the team "sky-types" giant messages in the sky. Five aircraft will fly, in a line abreast formation, and type dot-matrix style 1,000-foot tall messages seen for 15 miles in any direction.

Scott Francis’ MXS: Scott Francis will showcase all the ultra-high performance MXS aircraft has to offer and its versatility. Francis’ MXS is one of just 12 in existence and will features speeds in excess of 300 mph, and dizzying roll rates of more than 400 degrees per second.

Mark Meredith’s Super Chipmunk: The airshow experience delivered by mark is a unique respite from and complement to the rapid-fire, high-energy routines of the modern carbon-fiber aerobatic wonder weapon. It is refreshingly old school, a flowing display of energy management and aerobatic mastery, harkening back to a salient period in American aerobatics. The Super Chippy will be a welcome addition to any airshow lineup, especially as an opener.

Stars of History (Corsair and Zero): During the early years of World War II, Japan dominated the skies of the Pacific in the A6M2 Zero. The development of the F4U Corsair turned the tide in favor of the United States and the Allies. Charlie Lynch and Mark Murphy will pilot the genuine Corsair and a Zero during a dogfight in the skies above the raceway. The speed and agility of these aircraft will be on display for all to enjoy—living history brought back to life!

United States Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin Search And Rescue Demonstration: The U.S. Coast Guard will perform a search and rescue demonstration with the MH-65D Dolphin. The Dolphin is a twin-engine, single main rotor, medevac capable search, and rescue helicopter operated by the United States Coast Guard. The MH-65 Dolphin is used for Homeland Security patrols, cargo, drug interdiction, ice breaking, military readiness, pollution control, and search and rescue missions.