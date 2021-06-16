Drug take-back at Pocono Raceway

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Fans attending next weekend's NASCAR doubleheader at Pocono Raceway can bring along expired and unused medications.
The State Attorney General's office is partnering with Pocono Raceway for the annual drug take-back program.
People can bring leftover prescription drugs to the track where they can safely discard them.
According to the AG's office, 70 percent of Pennsylvanians who misuse opioids get them from someone's medicine cabinet.
People who drop off prescription drugs will get a voucher for prize drawings.
"They don't only have to bring opioids, they can bring whatever they have, and what we have found is that when people just go in and look for the things that are expired, the things that they are not using, oftentimes in that sweep they don't realize that they did have an old opioid prescription. Maybe when they got their teeth pulled years ago or something like that. So that ends up getting put in the mix and disposed of," said PA Attorney General, Josh Shapiro.
The NASCAR doubleheader is next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Pocono Raceway in Monroe County.