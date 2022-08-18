Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating

Police are not saying how badly the animal was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township.

Police in the Poconos are not saying how badly the animal was injured.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.