Multiple fire departments have been called to battle the fire.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are battling a big fire at the old Penn Hills Resort in stroud township.

Photos were posted to Pocono's Traffic Alerts Facebook page.

This is not the first fire at the resort.

A couple of years ago, the front office building burned down.

And in September of last year, flames broke out inside a cabin on the property and destroyed several buildings.