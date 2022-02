The coroner has been called to a fire in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a fire in Monroe County late Thursday night.

The home along Brook Road in Polk Township, near Kunkletown, went up just before midnight.

That's off of Jonas Road. The area is blocked off.

There's no word how many people were inside the house at the time of the fire.

A state police fire marshal is looking for the cause.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

