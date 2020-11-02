Learning about the energy industry at Clear Run Intermediate School

Students at a school district in the Poconos got their hands on a special learning opportunity.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Raynaldo Hall is used to being in a classroom, but this school day was different. He and dozens of other fifth-graders at Clear Run Intermediate School near Mount Pocono took part in a STEM learning opportunity.

"I think it's inspiring. I hope it teaches me how to be a doctor," said Raynaldo Hall.

Students learned about energy and technology through the traveling Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit. It's six-station display geared around the science, technology, engineering, and math involved in the energy industry.

Science teachers tell Newswatch 16, these demonstrations are important because students can take what they are learning in the classroom and see how it works out in the real world.

"It's amazing. They are learning about things that are made of oil that they would never think of, everyday items like water bottles, Barbie dolls, toys at home. They are learning about geology and rock science. Over here, they are learning about viscosity which is how things flow...a fast viscosity or a slow viscosity. Things or words that we've used in class, but they are actually seeing it in action. It's amazing for them," said Christine Kelly, fifth grade science teacher.

Machaela Black says she didn't expect to learn as much as she did about everyday items that she uses.

"Oh, this was great. I mean who knew that a doll was made from oil, right," said fifth grader Machaela Black.