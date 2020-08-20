Annual Greek Festival underway in Stroudsburg

The annual food festival at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Stroudsburg looks a bit different this year due to COVID-19.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The menu is a little lighter but stomachs are definitely full.

The annual Food Festival at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church on Stokes Avenue in Stroudsburg looks a bit different this year due to COVID-19 but Deb Taylor from Stroudsburg says that's to be expected.

"It's a little bit, it's different but it's nice to be able to go out and get some normal," said Taylor.

The Greek Food Festival is normally held in early summer but due to the pandemic, organizers were forced to postpone until they came up with a safety plan.

There's a limited food menu, no eating inside the church, and musical entertainment for this year called off.

"It took us quite a bit of time and we came up with what we have now. It's kind of a hybrid of what we normally do. Our normal indoor eating and kitchen are closed, we've moved everything outside. The menu is a bit more limited, but we tried to keep most of our favorites on there," said Izzy Skarlis, Greek Food Festival chairman.

Even though this year's festival looks a lot different between the spaced-out food stands, socially distanced tables, and no live entertainment, people we spoke to are just glad they are having something.

"I was wondering what was going to happen. I was missing it as we have missed a lot of things, so it was kind of nice to be able to come and pick up the food that I look forward to every year," said Tamre Joice, Stroudsburg.

The festival runs through Saturday at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Stroudsburg. You're asked to wear a mask if you plan to come.

All proceeds from the event will go to the church.