Alert for missing child in Monroe County

The child was last seen in Chestnuthill Township on Monday evening

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police have issued an alert for a missing child in Monroe County.

Inez Foulk, age 5, was last seen with Courtney Foulk, 37. Courtney Foulk is driving a teal 1996 Chevrolet Lumina sedan bearing Pennsylvania registration LWK0087. Inez Foulk is a passenger in this vehicle.

Inez is described as a 5-year-old white female described as 3 feet, 7 inches, 40 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a blue dress, blue leggings, and pink shoes.

Inez Foulk was last seen in the area of 107 Kingsley Dr., Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, on Monday around 5 p.m. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Inez Foulk is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police - Fern Ridge Station at (570) 646-2271.