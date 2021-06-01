Missing those Farm Show milkshakes? Here's how you can get your hands on one during the virtual PA Farm Show

The PA Dairymen's Association is introducing a new "Milkshakes on the Moo-ve" food truck and will host pop-up events at several locations this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, Friday (2:45 p.m.) Due to overwhelming demand, the first Pop-up Milkshake event at Karns Foods in Mechanicsburg sold out early, the PA Dairymen's Association said.

"Due to the overwhelming support and popular demand for our milkshakes, along with our amazing healthcare hero turnout, we have exhausted today’s milkshake supply at our Pop Up, thus altering our hours at Karns Foods in Mechanicsburg," the organization said in a press release. "However, we will be serving up those delicious dairy treats on Saturday and Sunday but from 11AM-3PM, while supplies last. (Note: This is a change from the originally stated hours.)



"We look forward to seeing all of our wonderful milkshake fans and in spreading those milkshake smiles across the region!"

PREVIOUSLY

Note: The video is from Nov. 12, 2020

If you're missing those delicious Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association milkshakes this year because the Pennsylvania Farm Show's COVID-19 induced change to a virtual format, we have some very good news for you.

The Dairymen's Association announced Wednesday that you'll have the chance to get your hands on the delicious treats, thanks to a new "Milkshakes on the Moo-ve" food truck and several planned Pop-Up Milkshake events in the Harrisburg area next week.

In addition, the Dairymen's Association said, their specialty premium ice cream brand, "Cowabunga," is available while supplies last at Karns Foods and Stauffer's of Kissel Hill food stores and Cornerstone Coffeehouse and Lancaster Brewing Company restaurants. The pint-sized ice cream comes in Vanilla and Chocolate flavors, the Association said.

The "Milkshakes on the Moo-ve" food truck will be introduced at a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Karns Foods, 4870 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, the Association said.

Fae Snyder, a Valley Grange volunteer who has served milkshakes at the Farm Show for decades, will be on hand to serve up some of the Dairymen's Association's delicious concoctions.

Front-line healthcare workers will receive free milkshakes at the event, organizers said.

“We’re on the moo-ve bringing PA Dairymen’s joy to Central Pennsylvanians with special attention to our extraordinary healthcare heroes who are on the frontlines saving lives," said Dave Smith, executive director of the Dairymen's Association. "We are excited to offer our delicious milkshakes to those individuals and to all of our fans, and to share our fun new food truck to kick off this year’s festivities.

“While we are all heartbroken we can’t gather at the PA Farm Show this year due to the pandemic, we are pleased to offer our delicious milkshakes, and new Cowabunga ice cream, to the public as they are grocery shopping in celebration of our incredible dairy industry, dedicated dairy farmers and virtual PA Farm Show."

The new Cowabunga ice cream was produced in honor of the 2021 Farm Show and will be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Proceeds from ice cream sales will support Pennsylvania agricultural, education, farming and hunger-prevention programs and projects, he said.

In addition to the food truck, PA Dairymen's shakes will be available at a number of Pop-Up Milkshake events while the virtual Farm Show is underway this weekend.

Pop-Up events are scheduled at:

Friday, Jan. 8 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Karns Foods, 4870 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Karns Foods, 4870 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg Saturday, Jan. 9 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg

(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg Sunday, Jan. 10 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Karns Foods, 1706 Spring Road, Carlisle

Hospital and nursing home workers with proper identification will receive free milkshakes at all three pop-up events.

Cowabunga ice cream is available while supplies last at Karns Food Stores at nine Central PA locations. Stauffer's of Kissel Hill will have the ice cream at two of its stores, while Cornerstone Coffee in Camp Hill and all four Lancaster Brewing Company locations in Lancaster and Harrisburg will offer it as well.

Grocery Store locations carrying the ice cream pints include:

Karns Foods:

Boiling Springs— 413 Forge Road, Boiling Springs, PA

Carlisle— 1706 Spring Road, Carlisle, PA

Hershey— 731 Cherry Drive, Hershey, PA

Lemoyne— 1023 State Street, Lemoyne, PA

Mechanicsburg— 4870 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA

Middletown —101 South Union Street, Middletown, PA

New Bloomfield— 35 Centre Drive, New Bloomfield, PA

Paxton Square— 6001 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg, PA

Etters – Newberry— 10 Newberry Commons, Goldsboro, PA

Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods:

Lancaster —301 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster

Lititz —1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz

Cornerstone Coffeehouse:

2133 Market Street, Camp Hill

Lancaster Brewing Company

Lancaster -- 302 N. Plum St.

Lancaster -- 2323 Lincoln Highway East (Tap Room)

Lancaster -- 488 Royer Drive (Gibraltar Restaurant)