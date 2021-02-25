Taking care of vets during pandemic

Every month, American Legion Post 36 in Jersey Shore passes out food to veterans.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — American Legion Post 36 in Jersey Shore wants to make sure local veterans are being fed during the pandemic. Volunteers and veterans spend every third Thursday of the month passing out food to those who fought for our country.

"It is such an awesome, awesome thing that they do. We love these guys. They are doing a bang-up job for all these veterans," said veteran Jimmy Stewart.

"People really need this, need this food. That is why they are here and that is why we are here to get them that food," said volunteer Ray Bilbay.

Because of the recent winter storms, February's distribution was pushed back a week. The food distribution feeds up to about 250 veterans and their families.

"Precooked sausage patties, blueberry pancakes, potatoes, apples, eggs, milk, and a lot of other stuff," said Post 36 manager Melanie Rauch.

"I don't think that there is any program better than what this program is to feed the hungry people who really need this," said Stewart.

If you're a veteran and want to be a part of the program, it's pretty simple to sign up, you just show up on distribution days between 9 a.m. and 11 a,m, and fill out some paperwork.

"We don't go by your income or what you make. If you are a veteran, you're eligible and you can come get the food," said Rauch.