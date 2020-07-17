Bars get creative with new coronavirus restrictions, begin offering 'value meals'

A bar/restaurant in Lycoming County has a new menu for people who don't want to order a full meal, but want a few drinks.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — It's been an interesting four months for the Loyalsock Hotel and other bars and restaurants throughout Pennsylvania.

"It's definitely difficult," owner Evan Mumma said.

On Wednesday, the governor added restrictions to bars and restaurants. The new rules include limited capacity inside. Drinking alcohol at the bar can only be done if food is ordered.

"Some people like to come in after work and have a drink with their buddy before they go home for the weekend or what ever, shoot the breeze, so we just came up with different menus," Mumma said.

Mumma's new menu is for people who don't want to order a full meal, but still want to have a few drinks.

"We just came up with different meals, chips, bologna platters, stuff like that that they can purchase," Mumma said.

The "Hotel Value Meals" include hot dogs, cheese and crackers, a bologna and cheese cup, chips and salsa and celery.

"They love them. Great idea. There's other bars around the area you'll see they've all been doing it. I think it's great that we're all doing the same kind of thing, kind-of banding us together," Mumma said.

The governor's executive order also reduces indoor capacity in bars and restaurants to 25%.

The owner also plans to put up a tent and expand the outdoor seating area to make up for the losses inside.

"Trying to make it more comfortable for people, more room so we can have more people come and be able to enjoy themselves and enjoy their freedom," Mumma said.