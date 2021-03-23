New restaurant coming to Genetti Hotel in Williamsport

'Windows on 4th' is set to open up in late April at the Genetti Hotel.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A historic business in the city of Williamsport is currently undergoing a big change. The Genetti Hotel recently announced that it is opening a brand new restaurant this Spring.

"A new opportunity for the hotel, it was time for a fresh new restaurant in the building and with Williamsport being a landmark and us being an integral part of downtown, we wanted to give the local area a new opportunity with a new restaurant," said Miranda Kujawa of Genetti Hotels.

The previous restaurant formerly known as the Genetti Taphouse will be no more. The new restaurant is not only getting a makeover and a new menu but it will now be called Windows on 4th. Genetti Hotel has hired Gary Edwards, a decorated chef with decades of experience, to take over the project.

"I see such a great opportunity to bring in a new restaurant with a great atmosphere, clean and healthy preparation, and striving to work with local farmers," said corporate chef Gary Edwards.

"He was integral for coming up with the restaurant concept and menu and name so he was kind of put in our path for a reason and we are really excited about the challenge and opportunity ahead of us," said Kujawa.

Edwards says he has big hopes for his new restaurant.

"Windows on 4th is really going to shine and I am really proud of what we are doing here," said Edwards.