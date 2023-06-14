New attractions coming to the Lycoming County Fair

Board members unveil what's new, including an outdoor corner and micro-wrestling.

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — In central Pennsylvania, the Lycoming County Fair is right around the corner.

"It is 152 years old, but every year is a rebirth. We have something new every year for everybody to come out and enjoy," said Mike Bieber, fair director.

Fair board members and local officials gathered at the fairgrounds in Hughesville for media day.

Newswatch 16 learned about new additions to this year's edition of the Lycoming County Fair.

"The outdoor corner is new, micro-wrestling is new, and we are adding new things all the time. Our circus event will be new back in the Amelia Earhart Funway," said Rocky Reed, fair president.

"A lot of new acts on our free stage. We are featuring a lot of local entertainment. We also have entertainment out of Nashville for the country music fans," said Bieber.

The ten-day fair promises to offer fan favorites like livestock, food, monster trucks, tractor pulls, carnival games, and much more.

This year lucky fairgoers might even catch a glimpse of Elvis.

"Well, Elvis is going to be here every day of the fair. He will be kind of ghosting us, you'll kind of get glimpses of him in the distance," Reed stated.

Admission for adults will remain at $4.

A key topic at media day was making sure kids had access to their local fair.

"Kids under 12 are free. So, we hope that every kid gets an opportunity to come to the fair, be at the fair, and do all the things they enjoy," Reed added.

The Lycoming County Fair will run between July 12 and July 22.