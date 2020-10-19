Muncy Creek Township supervisors may close recycling site

Folks in Lycoming County are disposing of waste at a recycling site and it may have to shut down because of it.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Muncy Creek Township recycling facility is in danger of being closed. According to township supervisors and the Lycoming County Resource Management Services, the facility is not being used properly.

"We told, basically, the general public that if this abuse continues, that we are going to shut the site down, and I mean it was really bad," said Steve Culver, a Muncy Creek Township supervisor.

Culver says people have left trash, old tires, mattresses, and plastic bins in the recycling area. The county resource team collects the recyclables, but everything that isn't recyclable is up to the township to dispose of.

"We are not being compensated for the garbage and all the other debris that is being left. We have to get rid of that at the township's expense," said Culver.

Newswatch 16 witnessed several people not following the proper guidelines. People would dump plastic bags filled with recyclables into the bins.

"The opening of the bins is not big enough like it used to be where you could take a full-size garbage bag and just throw it in the bin and walk away. Now, people physically have to open up that plastic and deposit those recyclables into that container," said Culver.

Joseph Paulhamus of Pennsdale is correctly disposing of his cardboard boxes. He hopes people will start following the rules so it can remain open.

"Most definitely, (it) would suck to have it shut down. I'd have to burn everything or take it to Williamsport, and I don't want to drive to Williamsport," said Paulhamus.