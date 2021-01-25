New Geisinger facility coming to Muncy

The new healthplex, with an emergency department, operating suite, and 20 inpatient beds, is expected to be completed by the fall.

MUNCY, Pa. — Construction is still ongoing for the new Geisinger Medical Healthplex in Muncy along Route 220. Geisinger and Highmark are building a 120,000 square foot health care center in Lycoming County.

"We are really excited about the Geisinger Medical Center Muncy project. Despite the pandemic, everything continues to be on track. Construction is progressing nicely," said Matt Walsh, the COO of Geisinger.

The project is expected to be completed by the fall of this year. Geisinger officials say they are excited to bring more care to the area.

"Both organizations have an alignment around really trying to take care of people closer to home and make health care cost-effective, so there is a lot of alignment there and we saw a need in that community," said Walsh.

The facility will serve the Muncy area and is designed for emergency and routine care needs.

"Planning to have a full-service emergency department, clinical decision unit, operating room, operating suite, and 20 inpatient beds," said Walsh.

Geisinger officials tell Newswatch 16 that opening up this healthplex later this year will be a big boost to the area, especially during a pandemic.

"This creates incremental capacity for us both from an operating room capacity standpoint and bed capacity. So, folks that would have to travel to either Jersey Shore or Danville will now be able to get services right there in Muncy," said Walsh.