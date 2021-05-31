Fun in the sun on Memorial Day

Folks in Lycoming County took to the Susquehanna River for some holiday fun.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Folks in Lycoming County took to the water to enjoy Memorial Day. Plenty of people were out boating, jet-skiing, and fishing on the Susquehanna River in Williamsport.

"Hoping to take the jet-ski out, and hoping it runs, and just hoping to enjoy the sun," said Rachel Duda of Canton.

"We were a little hesitant about coming out because of the waters, but they seem to be calm today, so it's nice," said Warren Potts of Williamsport.

"We're going to be out on the jet ski and hope to get the old gal running and not get stranded and have to paddle back in," said Brook Rozenberg of Jersey Shore.

The weather in central Pennsylvania over most of Memorial Day weekend wasn't great, but folks say it's nice to be able to get out at least once during the holiday.

"So thankful for the sun, and so thankful for the warmth after the rain we have had the past three days, so it's great," said Duda.

"We always try to get out every once in a while on Memorial Day if the weather is nice, and today we were blessed with a beautiful day, and so we are going to take it all in," said Rozenberg.

Former military member, Warren Potts, is enjoying the holiday by taking his cousin fishing.

"It's nice to just get out and enjoy it. I mean, I think about it all the time. I loved it and enjoyed it while I was in. I had a couple of friends that passed when they were in, and it's nice to cherish that," said Potts.