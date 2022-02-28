EMS looking for new recruits

Susquehanna Regional EMS in Williamsport is looking to add folks to its workforce.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Susquehanna Regional EMS responded to more than 20,000 calls last year. The emergency service is based in Williamsport and is active throughout the North Central Pennsylvania region.

"We provide 24/7 EMS coverage as well as non-emergency transportation," said Tony Bixby of Susquehanna Regional EMS.

"We encompass a total of 80 emergency medical technicians and 60 paramedics," said Mark Trueman of Susquehanna Regional EMS.

Calls for emergency services have increased significantly over the course of the pandemic. This correlates with a national shortage of emergency medical technicians.

"As some of the volunteer services are unable to respond and a lot of those responsibilities start to fall back on us as a bit of a safety net for the region," added Bixby.

To help meet the need, Susquehanna Regional EMS and UPMC launched an internship program in partnership with Penn College. Students interested in a career in EMS can obtain their EMT credentials through a paid three- to four-month program.

"Somebody from the very beginning with no EMS experience can be on the job within 16 weeks as an emergency medical technician, and then a paramedic intern position will take them through the advanced life support training which could take upward of two years," added Trueman.

After receiving your EMT credentials, Susquehanna Regional EMS will consider hiring you.

"The opportunity to work full-time, earn full-time benefits, and also take advantage of total rewards UPMC benefits which offers them $6,000 in total reward benefits," said Trueman.

If you are interested in the internship program or any of the currently open EMT positions and you want more information then you can call Susquehanna Regional EMS at (570)-321-2398 or visit the career page on UPMC's website by clicking here.